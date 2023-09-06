Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

8-year-old girl dies after drowning off Cork coast

8-year-old girl dies after drowning off Cork coast
Irish Coast Guard equipment.
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An eight-year-old girl has died after drowning off the Cork coast yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services began a major search operation involving the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter once they were aware of the situation.

That was at approximately 4:40 pm.

The girl went missing off Fountainstown Beach near Crosshaven.

Advertisement

It's understood she was swept away while swimming.

Her body was recovered from the water at around 7:45 pm and she was then pronounced dead.

Gardaí, as well as the Coast Guard, RNLI, Fire Services, and Customs and Mallow River Rescue, were involved in the search effort.

A post-mortem will be carried out today.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

80-year-old man drowns at Wexford beach

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Woman claims husband carried out 'voodoo' spiritual attack on her

 By Beat News
News 3

SEC permanently withholds 39 students' Leaving Cert results due to cheating

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement