8-year-old girl dies after drowning off Cork coast

An eight-year-old girl has died after drowning off the Cork coast yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services began a major search operation involving the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter once they were aware of the situation.

That was at approximately 4:40 pm.

The girl went missing off Fountainstown Beach near Crosshaven.

It's understood she was swept away while swimming.

Her body was recovered from the water at around 7:45 pm and she was then pronounced dead.

Gardaí, as well as the Coast Guard, RNLI, Fire Services, and Customs and Mallow River Rescue, were involved in the search effort.

A post-mortem will be carried out today.

