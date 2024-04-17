800 children's chemo appointments cancelled last year

Around 250,000 hospital appointments were cancelled last year, which included 800 chemotherapy appointments for children, the Sinn Féin leader has told the Dáil.

Mary Lou McDonald said there are not enough staff working in the healthcare system, and urged the Government to solve chronic overcrowding in hospitals, adding that another 3,000 hospital and community beds are needed to fill the gaps.

“On the watch of this Government last year, 250,000 hospital appointments were cancelled. That is a record,” she said.

“In each case that represented a phone call to somebody who has waited with worry to be told that the care they need has now been cancelled. Some 800 chemotherapy appointments for children were cancelled.

“A cancer diagnosis for a child must be utterly devastating for a family. The instinct of any parent in that situation is to go to the ends of the earth to care for their child.

“A parent wants to know that the system has got one’s child, that the system will catch them and has their back.

“Just imagine the cancellation of a child’s chemotherapy appointment. This is the cancellation of an appointment which a parent knows is a big part of one’s child’s fight.

“The Government has to stop this happening, I say to the Taoiseach. To stop the problem of cancellations, the Government must solve chronic overcrowding created by the Taoiseach’s Government’s policy.

“Any of us who have seen the dedication of doctors and nurses caring for cancer patients are literally blown away. They live and breathe for their patients, but we need more of them.

“We do not have enough healthcare staff right across the system. We need 3,000 additional hospital and community beds and well the Taoiseach knows it.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris accused Ms McDonald of being “disingenuous” in presenting the figures.

“These are not just my words,” he added. “In the press release which Deputy McDonald’s party issued this morning suggesting a large increase in the number of hospital procedures cancelled in 2023 to 2022, accompanying that press release which is on the deputy’s party’s website, the HSE specifically said not to compare one year with the previous one because it is not comparable.

“The HSE specifically said that it would not be reflective and should not be compared with 2023. It is important if we put information into the public domain that we are accurate in respect of it.

“The deputy talks quite rightly about the need for more staff, but it is important for the deputy to acknowledge that since the last general election in 2020, we have 28,000 additional staff working in the Irish health service.

“When the deputy talks about recruitment freezes, pauses and the like, it ignores the reality that this year the Irish health service has money to hire 2,200 additional staff.”

He told the Dáil that cancer mortality rates have decreased by 14 per cent for men and 13 per cent for women.

He said this was better than the European average of 10 per cent and five per cent respectively.

“We have a plan to eradicate cervical cancer,” Mr Harris added.

“Huge progress has been made, and I note the deputy’s support in that regard for the HPV vaccine and the like.

“We can actually eradicate cancer in this country by 2040, and the Minister for Health (Stephen Donnelly) will publish the plan as to how he intends to do that this year.”

Reporting by Cate McCurry, PA

