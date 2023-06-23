A billionaire is offering a dog minding job with an annual salary of €115,000

Would you go to the ends of the earth for your, or more specifically, somebody else's dog?

That's exactly what will be expected of you if you happened to be successful in your application for this dog-minding post advertised in the UK.

Fairfax & Kensington Private Household Agency is on the hunt for a full-time dog minder to work for a prominent London-based billionaire who's willing to pay an eye-watering salary of €115K per year to the chosen candidate.

The full-time role includes duties such as arranging "stringent security measures" in order to keep the 'large' dogs safe and sound, and (rather worryingly) placing their own private life on hold in order to ensure these posh pooches have their every need sated.

Other duties include arranging play dates with other dogs, booking vet appointments, and purchasing pet food.

Speaking to The Mirror, recruiting agent George Ralph-Dunn said: "The perfect person would be not too big of a character and be good at blending into the background then popping out when required."

He continued: "The clients are billionaires looking for best-in-class service so when it comes to their dogs they're happy to pay."

If it ever comes to feeling burnt out on the job there's a full six weeks of annual leave to look forward to plus the opportunity to fly to the likes of Monaco, Cannes and LA while on the job.

Interested? Well, you might have stiff competition. With over 300 applicants already received by the recruitment agency, this post could be a tough one to bag.

So, do you think you'd be up for it?

Update: According to a recent post by Fairfax & Kensington, the agency has been forced to close applications due to phenomenal demand.

Pub introduces 'dog-friendly' menu

Going dog friendly has increased a Meath pub's business by 20 per cent and the current heatwave has seen pets going barking mad for the canine ice cream.

Sweeney's of Kilbride has had up to 10 canine 'punters' a day since they decided to make their pub dog-friendly, complete with their own doggie menu.

The dog's dinner includes sausages and chicken fillets, but the most popular dish in the recent warm spell has been the dairy-free ice cream.

Bowls of water seem to be the favourite canine cocktail.

Owner of the Meath pub, Mark Courtney and his partner, Carrie Flynn, introduced the dog-friendly menu as part of a suite of changes to ensure the rural pub survived and thrived.

As well as the canine customers, the pub also pays a retainer to a taxi owner who exclusively is on hand to bring customers home from the pub at the weekends.

"It has been tough, especially since Covid-19," said Ms Flynn.

"We have had to re-invent our business in order to survive. Covid-19 was awful as we had to close our doors, and we decided that we would do everything we could to come back with a bang! Thankfully, we have an excellent team who are always happy to suggest new initiatives and help implement them."

