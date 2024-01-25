Aer Lingus announce sale with €20 off European return flights

Aer Lingus has announced a sale from Thursday until January 30th on European and North American destinations.

The sale includes €20 off return flights from Ireland to the UK and Europe, and €100 off return flights to North America and €200 off business class.

This includes exciting new routes like Dalaman in Turkey, Catania in Sicily, and Heraklion in Crete, and French destinations Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Toulouse, Vienna, Paris and Corfu.

Seattle, Philadelphia, Orlando, Miami, New York and Minneapolis St-Paul are some of the North American destinations on offer.

The tickets are valid from February 1st to May 31st.

