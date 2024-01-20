Aldi on the hunt for 'taste testers'

Aldi is on the hunt for taste testers as part of their 'Grow with Aldi' programme.

The supermarket giant is looking for food enthusiasts to join their judging panel, who'll get their say on the next Irish products to hit its shelves.

Aldi is looking for one winner from each county to help them make their decision.

The winners will visit Aldi head offices in February, where they'll get their say on what products should make the cut.

Each year, Grow with Aldi looks for Irish producers to bring to their stores. Some previous winners include FemFuelz, Velo Coffee and The Good Dairy Company.

If you think you have what it takes to be an Aldi taste tester, you can email [email protected] and tell them why you'd be a good fit.

