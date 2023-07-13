Annual inflation falls slightly in June

Inflation for the year to June 2023 was 6.1 per cent higher than the previous year.

However, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures show the annual rate of inflation fell marginally from May, which was up 6.6 per cent on the previous year.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) noted June was the 21st consecutive month when the CPI's annual growth topped 5 per cent.

The largest jump in prices was seen in the housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels category, which was up 15.7 per cent, followed by recreation & culture, up 10.4 per cent.

The education sector saw a decline in prices of 6.3 per cent in the 12-month period to June, with transport being the only other sector which noted a fall (down 4.1 per cent).

On a monthly basis, the CPI found recreation & culture had a 3.9 per cent increase, the largest noted, followed by transport, which was up 2.5 per cent.

Conversely, the largest monthly declines were in the areas of furnishings, household equipment & routine household maintenance (down 0.7 per cent), and miscellaneous goods & services (down 0.4 per cent).

Commenting on the latest figures, CSO statistician Anthony Dawson noted: "Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5.0% or more recorded in each month since October 2021."

Speaking on national average prices, Mr Dawson added: "The National Average Price of a number of items rose in June 2023.

"There were price increases for an 800g loaf of white sliced pan (+11c), an 800g loaf of brown sliced pan (+8c), two litres of full fat milk (+28c), and a pound of butter (+29c) when compared with June 2022."

By Muireann Duffy

