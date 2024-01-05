Play Button
Another road collision leads to the fifth death on Irish roads so far in 2024

A police accident sign
Ayomide Akinshilo
A collision on a road in Co Mayo has led to the fifth road fatality in Ireland for the year 2024.

According to the Sunday World, a man in his 30s was killed in an accident involving two cars.

The accident occurred on the R331 at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris at approximately 7.45 am on Friday, January 5.

Five people have now been killed on Irish roads in 2024 including a man (the fourth victim) who died in a crash on the N22 in Co Kerry on Thursday.

A spokesman was reported by the Sunday World as saying the driver who was also the sole occupant of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have asked anyone with dash cam footage on the the R331 between Claremorris and Hollymount between 7.30 am and 8 am to make the footage available.

