Death toll on Irish roads up to four as woman (50s) killed in collision involving truck

A woman has been killed in a crash on the N22 in Co Kerry.

The incident involving a car and a truck happened on Thursday afternoon at Glenflesk village.

The woman aged in her 50s, who was the driver of the car involved in the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further injuries have been reported from the crash.

Gardaí said a technical examination remains ongoing and the woman's body remains at the scene.

The woman is the fourth confirmed road fatality in Irish roads this year.

The road has been closed between Glenflesk and Lisivigeen, with local diversions in place. Gardaí added the route is expected to remain closed until Friday morning.

Those who were travelling in the area between 3 pm and 4.15 pm on Thursday are asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

By Muireann Duffy

