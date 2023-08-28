Play Button
Appeal for missing man (30s) from Kilkenny

Joleen Murphy
Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Kilkenny.

37-year-old Thomas O'Connell was last seen in Ballyfermot in Dublin yesterday.

He's described as 6 foot in height, of slim build and with brown hair, and frequently wears black-rimmed glasses.

When last seen, Thomas was wearing a green tracksuit with dark grey stripes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37 year old Thomas O'Connell who was reported missing on the evening of Saturday 26th August 2023.

Thomas is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build and brown hair. Thomas frequently wears black glasses.

When last seen, Thomas was wearing a tracksuit top and bottoms described as green in colour with dark grey stripes on the side.

It's reported Thomas may have been seen in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin on the evening of Sunday 27th August 2023.

Anyone with any information on Thomas's whereabouts are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in News
