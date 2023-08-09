Play Button
Appeal for missing man from Tipperary last seen 13 days ago

Joleen Murphy
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man from Tipperary.

33 year old Adam Power was last seen in Clonmel on the morning of Thursday 27th July 2023.

Adam is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slight build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen, Adam was wearing a navy puffa jacket, a black and white checkered T-shirt with "PRE" written on the chest, navy tracksuit bottoms and navy Tommy Hilfiger runners.

Gardaí and Adam's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Adam's whereabouts are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

