Appeal to help find missing Kilkenny man

Appeal to help find missing Kilkenny man
Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Kilkenny man.

28-year-old Turlough Kelly went missing yesterday, Monday 21st August, and was last seen at approximately 4 pm on the Freshford Road.

He is described as being 6 foot 1 inch tall with a slim build. He has black hair and a beard. When last seen, Turlough was wearing a black hooded jumper and green trousers.

Both Gardaí and Turlough's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Turlough’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

