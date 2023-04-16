Play Button
Are you Tipperary's newest millionaire?

Are you Tipperary's newest millionaire?
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
A lotto player in Tipperary is one million euro richer today.

The National Lottery is urging all ticket holders in the Premier County to check their numbers carefully.

The winning numbers were 4, 16, 22, 29, 37, 38 and the bonus number was 10.

Sarah Ruane from the National Lottery outlines the steps that the lucky winner should take:

"The advice to all of our daily Million players and county Tipperary is to check their tickets, [to] see if they are the winner of the one million euro life-changing prize and if they are they should sign the back of the ticket keep it somewhere safe and make contact with the National Lottery claims team as soon as possible, so we can make arrangements to claim their prize."

