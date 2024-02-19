Play Button
Barbie among the films to be added to Leaving Cert Curriculum

Margot Robbie stars in the Barbie movie
Aoife Kearns
Leaving Cert students will soon be studying Barbie.

The smash-hit movie by Greta Gerwig will be on the English syllabus for 2026.

Banshees of Inisherin also makes the grade for the list of new novels, films, poems and plays to be studied for the English exam according to the Irish Independent.

Books which have been added include The Best We Could Do, by Thi Bui and Lessons in Chemistry, a novel by Bonnie Garmus, while a play of Bram Stoker's Dracula is also expected to feature.

The list of prescribed texts is due to be issued in a circular by the Department of Education later this week.

