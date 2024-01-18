Barry's officially the nation's favourite tea

Barry's was the nation's favourite tea in 2023.

Data from Tesco Ireland shows Barry's was the choice of 56% of its customers last year, with 44% preferring Lyons.

Tesco estimates last year, people sipped their way through over 2.3 million boxes of tea bags.

In another controversial turn of events, it's been revealed 75% of shoppers chose Heinz Ketchup over Chef.

Milk was the most purchased item in Tesco stores across Ireland last year, ranking as numbers 1, 2, 3 and 5 in the top-five most popular items, avocado came in fourth.

