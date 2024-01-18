Play Button
Barry's officially the nation's favourite tea

Barry's officially the nation's favourite tea
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Barry's was the nation's favourite tea in 2023.

Data from Tesco Ireland shows Barry's was the choice of 56% of its customers last year, with 44% preferring Lyons.

Tesco estimates last year, people sipped their way through over 2.3 million boxes of tea bags.

In another controversial turn of events, it's been revealed 75% of shoppers chose Heinz Ketchup over Chef.

Milk was the most purchased item in Tesco stores across Ireland last year, ranking as numbers 1, 2, 3 and 5 in the top-five most popular items, avocado came in fourth.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

More in News
