Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Beyoncé to release Renaissance World Tour film

Beyoncé to release Renaissance World Tour film
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Beyoncé is set to release a film based on her Renaissance World Tour.

Earlier this year, the popstar embarked on a tour that spanned 40 cities in the US as well as 14 European dates.

The film will give a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's touring life, as well as featuring performances of some of her biggest hits.

It will be Irish fans' first opportunity to see the show, as Beyoncé didn't bring her world tour to Ireland.

Advertisement

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé', will release in US cinemas in December, with dates for a European release to be announced soon.

She's not the first popstar to release a film of their tour this year.

Last month, Taylor Swift announced 'The Eras Tour Movie' was hitting cinemas across the world on October 13th, over six months before she brings the tour to Ireland in June 2024.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

'Urgent need for legislation to ban disposable vapes' - Royal College of Physicians of Ireland

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Thousands of people driving without ever taking a driving test

 By Beat News
Sport 3

I was a mess – David Beckham on pain suffered after World Cup red card

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement