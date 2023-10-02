Beyoncé to release Renaissance World Tour film

Beyoncé is set to release a film based on her Renaissance World Tour.

Earlier this year, the popstar embarked on a tour that spanned 40 cities in the US as well as 14 European dates.

The film will give a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's touring life, as well as featuring performances of some of her biggest hits.

It will be Irish fans' first opportunity to see the show, as Beyoncé didn't bring her world tour to Ireland.

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé', will release in US cinemas in December, with dates for a European release to be announced soon.

She's not the first popstar to release a film of their tour this year.

Last month, Taylor Swift announced 'The Eras Tour Movie' was hitting cinemas across the world on October 13th, over six months before she brings the tour to Ireland in June 2024.

