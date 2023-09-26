Taylor Swift :The Eras Tour Movie is coming to the South East

This is not a drill!

Tickets are now on sale for the screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film at Omniplex Cinemas, IMC Cinemas, Odeon Cinemas and many more.

According to Taylor Swift's official Instagram, the feature film will be coming to all cinemas worldwide from October 13th-15th.

At the end of August, the record-breaking musician announced the news that the US leg of her Eras Tour would be brought to the silver screen.

Posting a teaser trailer on her Instagram she wrote "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that I'll be coming to the big screen soon."

According to the official Eras Tour film website, the movie will be showing in a range of cinemas across counties Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Tipperary. Omniplex cinemas have shared that they are excited to bring this "once-in-a-lifetime concert film" to their screens writing "Taylor Swift Eras Tour attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged."

Book now to avoid disappointment! Contact your local cinema or see the full list of Irish cinemas showing the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour film here