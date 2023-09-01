Play Button
Blink-182 postpone Dublin gig

Blink-182 will play concerts in Belfast and Dublin next September.
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Blink-182 have postponed their Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow shows.

The multi-platinum American band were due to play Dublin's 3Arena on September 5th.

In a statement on  X, the band said their drummer, Travis Barker, had to return to the US 'due to an urgent family matter'.

Fans are speculating if Barker's family matter is related to his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who earlier this year announced she was expecting her fourth child, her first with the Blink-182 drummer.

Their 3Arena date was due to be their first headline performance in Ireland in almost 10 years, reuniting Barker with Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge.

There currently has not been a date set for a new Dublin gig, however, the band are expected to continue their world tour later this month until April 2024.

