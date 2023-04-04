Body found at Cliffs of Moher following search of 17-year-old teen

A body has been recovered at the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare during a search for a missing 17-year-old.

An unnamed Swiss teenager was reported missing on Friday, March 31st and was understood to have travelled to the country from Switzerland just days beforehand.

Locals had reported poor weather conditions in the vicinity on the day the teen went missing.

Gardaí along with the Garda Water Unit and Rescue 115 had been involved in the search across the weekend before spotting a body on Sunday.

Following a risk assessment, divers successfully recovered the body from the base of the cliffs at around 3:30 pm on Monday, April 3rd.

The body was then transported to Doolin Coast Guard Station where the body was formally pronounced dead before being moved to University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem examination.

The incident is not being treated by Gardaí as suspicious.