News

Body found in search for missing mum Nicola Bulley

Dayna Kearney
In the UK, Police searching for missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley say they have recovered a body from the River Wyre.

The 45 year old went missing in the area just over three weeks ago when she was walking her dog.

Officers were called to reports of a body in the water at around 11:30am this morning.

A statement form Lancashire police reads: " An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body. No formal identification has yet been carried out"

More to follow

