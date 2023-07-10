Play Button
Body found in search for missing teenager on Achill Island

Gardaí have stood down a search for a missing teenager on Achill Island after the discovery of a body. .

Sebastian Palma Sigmond (18) was missing since Friday.

He was last seen by his family at approximately 5 pm when he left to go walking in the Dooagh area of Achill.

In a statement from the gardai they said: "Following the discovery of a body in the Dooagh area of Achill on the evening of Sunday 9th July 2023, the missing person appeal for Sebastian Palma Sigmond has been stood down.

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance."

By Rebecca Black, PA

