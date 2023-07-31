Boil water notice in place in the South East from tomorrow

A boil water notice will be in place from tomorrow night, Tuesday, for areas in Waterford and Tipperary.

The notice will come into effect from midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The notice is precautionary due to industrial action, as a result of the ongoing dispute between Unite Trade Union and several Local Authorities (LAs).

The boil water notice will last until Friday, 4th August.

The water plants that are affected by the boil water notice are Adamstown, Stradbally, Ballylaneen, Crotty's Lake, Glenary and Poulavanogue.

Uisce Éireann are also warning there may be some disruption to water services, in particular, the speed at which bursts to the water network are repaired.

Uisce Éireann says water should be boiled before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth and preparing formula for infants.

Full details of the boil water notice are available on water.ie

