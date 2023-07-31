Play Button
Play Button
News

Boil water notice in place in the South East from tomorrow

Boil water notice in place in the South East from tomorrow
(Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A boil water notice will be in place from tomorrow night, Tuesday, for areas in Waterford and Tipperary.

The notice will come into effect from midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The notice is precautionary due to industrial action, as a result of the ongoing dispute between Unite Trade Union and several Local Authorities (LAs).

The boil water notice will last until Friday, 4th August.

Advertisement

The water plants that are affected by the boil water notice are Adamstown, Stradbally, Ballylaneen, Crotty's Lake, Glenary and Poulavanogue.

Uisce Éireann are also warning there may be some disruption to water services, in particular, the speed at which bursts to the water network are repaired.

Uisce Éireann says water should be boiled before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth and preparing formula for infants.

Full details of the boil water notice are available on water.ie

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Once in a blue moon: First of two August supermoons to be visible from tonight

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Accenture to cut 890 jobs in Ireland

 By Beat News
Life 3

Do you have a freckle on your wrist? Why so many of us have the same freckle

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement