Boil water notice lifted in parts of South East

A boil water notice for areas of Waterford City and County has been lifted.

The notice, in place since midnight on Wednesday, resulted from industrial action, due to an ongoing dispute between Unite Trade Union and several Local Authorities (LAs).

The areas where the notice has been lifted are those served by the Adamstown, Stradbally and Ballylaneen Water Treatment Plants in Waterford.

However, Uisce Eireann is advising customers served by the Glenary Public Water Supply, which includes parts of Clonmel town, the Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road, as well as the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford, to continue boiling water until further notice.

Separately, over 30'000 customers in Tipperary have been affected by water outages, which Uisce Eireann are currently repairing. Effected areas included Bansha, Ardfinnan and Cahir town.

In a statement, Uisce Eireann said, "Water will continue to return throughout the day with full supply expected to return to all customers tomorrow, Sunday 6 August."

You can check the status of your water supply here.

