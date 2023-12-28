Boots Issues Urgent Recall on Popular Product

Boots has issued an urgent recall on a popular product.

The 'Satzuma Disco Bulb and Adapter' has been recalled due to significant danger of electrocution. The CCPC has issued this warning in previous days. This product has been sold in Irish shops since 2017.

This urgent recall has been issued after it was discovered that the construction of the elbow between the bulb and its adapter leaves some live parts bare. This may cause electrocution if accessed during such a time as the bulb has access to electricity.

Approximately 1,187 products have been sold in Ireland since 2017.

The CCPC is advising that users stop using the product with immediate effect, and visit the Satzuma website to request a refund.

