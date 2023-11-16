Updated! Ryan Tubridy announces move to Virgin Radio in London

Former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy has announced his is joining Virgin Radio UK in London.

The former Late Late Show host has been off air since June 22 and has been sharing recent trips to London on his Instagram account in recent months.

Mr Tubridy left RTÉ earlier this year after controversy surrounding undisclosed payments to the broadcaster.

In August, RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst ended negotiations with Mr Tubridy over his return to his Radio 1 programme.

An internal inquest by Grant Thornton revealed that Mr Tubridy did not intentionally misstate his salary from 2017 to 2019.

Last weeks, JNLR figures showed that despite Mr Tubridy's departure during the summer, the 9am slot on RTÉ Radio 1 has picked up listeners, with an extra 13,000 on average tuning in over the last 12 months.

Turbidy will start on January 4th in the 10am to 1pm slot and said he is relocating to London and currently looking at where he is going to live in the city.

