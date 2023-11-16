Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Updated! Ryan Tubridy announces move to Virgin Radio in London

Updated! Ryan Tubridy announces move to Virgin Radio in London
Ryan Tubridy, © PA Media
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy has announced his is joining Virgin Radio UK in London.

The former Late Late Show host has been off air since June 22 and has been sharing recent trips to London on his Instagram account in recent months.

Mr Tubridy left RTÉ earlier this year after controversy surrounding undisclosed payments to the broadcaster.

In August, RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst ended negotiations with Mr Tubridy over his return to his Radio 1 programme.

Advertisement

An internal inquest by Grant Thornton revealed that Mr Tubridy did not intentionally misstate his salary from 2017 to 2019.

Last weeks, JNLR figures showed that despite Mr Tubridy's departure during the summer, the 9am slot on RTÉ Radio 1 has picked up listeners, with an extra 13,000 on average tuning in over the last 12 months.

Turbidy will start on January 4th in the 10am to 1pm slot and said he is relocating to London and currently looking at where he is going to live in the city.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Ours to Protect 1

Have your say on Climate Action with our survey

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh Announces Inter-County Retirement

 By Andy Whelan
News 3

Major report into extending pub opening hours to be published

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement