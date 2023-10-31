Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Bruce Springsteen announces Kilkenny, Cork gigs

Bruce Springsteen announces Kilkenny, Cork gigs
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Music icon Bruce Springsteen has confirmed the dates for his 2024 world tour.

The 74 year-old will and the E Street Band will perform on the Island as part of his tour in May 2024.

The band will perform in Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny and Belfast in 2024.

They will perform at Boucher Road in Belfast on May 9, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on May 12, Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on May 16, and Croke Park in Dublin on May 19.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 6 at 8am from Ticketmaster.ie.

The Irish Examiner reports that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played three sold-out nights at the RDS Dublin earlier this year and a return to regional cities was rumoured in recent months.

Last month, Bruce Springsteen postponed all of his September performances as he was treated for peptic ulcer disease.

He also cancelled several tour dates in Philadelphia in August after being taken ill with an unspecified illness.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Saudi Arabia set to host the 2034 World Cup

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 2

Friends cast issue statement following death of Matthew Perry

 By Jayde Maher
News 3

Fresh appeal over 2001 Halloween night murder

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement