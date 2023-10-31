Bruce Springsteen announces Kilkenny, Cork gigs

Music icon Bruce Springsteen has confirmed the dates for his 2024 world tour.

The 74 year-old will and the E Street Band will perform on the Island as part of his tour in May 2024.

The band will perform in Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny and Belfast in 2024.

They will perform at Boucher Road in Belfast on May 9, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on May 12, Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on May 16, and Croke Park in Dublin on May 19.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 6 at 8am from Ticketmaster.ie.

The Irish Examiner reports that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played three sold-out nights at the RDS Dublin earlier this year and a return to regional cities was rumoured in recent months.

Last month, Bruce Springsteen postponed all of his September performances as he was treated for peptic ulcer disease.

He also cancelled several tour dates in Philadelphia in August after being taken ill with an unspecified illness.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.