Bruce Springsteen spotted in Dublin chipper

Bruce Springsteen spotted in Dublin chipper
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Odhrán Johnson
Bruce Springsteen has been spotted visiting one of Dublin's most famous chippers.

He popped into Leo Burdock's fish and chip shop last night.

The Boss is currently in Ireland as part of his world tour, having played in Belfast on Thursday.

He's set to play Kilkenny tomorrow night before heading to Cork on the 16th.

The Born to Run singer plays Croke Park on May 19th, after which he will have performed to over 1 million people on the Island of Ireland.

