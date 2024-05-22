Israel recalls Ireland and Norway ambassadors over Palestinian state recognition

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, has ordered Israel’s ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return to Israel, as the two countries confirmed they would recognise a Palestinian state.

“Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays,” Mr Katz said.

He said that the recognition could impede efforts to return Israel’s hostages being held in Gaza and makes a ceasefire less likely by “rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran”.

He also threatened to recall Israel’s ambassador to Spain if the country opts to take a similar position, which it has since confirmed.

On Wednesday morning, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “We said the point of recognising the state of Palestine was coming closer, that point has now arrived.”

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez and Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store made similar announcements on Wednesday morning.

“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” Mr Gahr Store said.

The three countries will officially recognise a Palestinian state as of May 28th.

Several EU countries have indicated in the past few weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The move comes as Israeli forces have led assaults on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip in May, causing a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

Responding to the announcements on Wednesday morning, Israel's foreign affairs minister labelled the decision a “distorted step”.

“I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognise a Palestinian state,” Israel Katz said in a post on X.

“I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security.”

By Associated Press Reporters

