Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel announces lineup

Bulmers has announced a jampacked lineup for their Secret Orchard gig in Tipperary next month.

Bulmers' Secret Orchard takes place on September 9th at the Bulmers Orchard in Clonmel.

The lineup includes Shiv, Tebi Rex and Skull the Pierre, and a headline performance from Kojaque on the night.

Shiv, who supported Lana Del Ray at her Dublin gig last month, will be joined by Rachael May Hannon as well as Aonaoir. They'll all take to the stage across the one-day event.

The Bulmers orchard will be turned into a magical festival atmosphere, and a handful of guests will even be able to spend the night, as luxury glamping between the trees is available for one night only.

If you fancy a trip to Tipp, unfortunately, a ticket isn't something that money can buy. Tickets are free, but you'll have to apply to win them here.

Or if Live at Clonmel isn't your thing, but you still want to see some Irish talent, Wexford's Maverick Sabre is playing a free gig on August 17th in Galway as part of Bulmers' Secret Orchard series.

You can find more on Bulmers Secret Orchard here.

