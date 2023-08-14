Calling all Swifties! A Taylor Swift ONLY club night is coming to the South East

Have you got a Blank Space in your diary? Do you want to Shake it Off in Style?

If you eat breathe and sleep all things Taylor Swift, then you might want to book your tickets to 'Swiftogeddon', the Taylor Swift dedicated club night coming to the South East.

Described as a "night dedicated to worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift," Swiftogeddon has been filling club floors across the UK & Ireland.

Invented by DJ Dave Fawbert, 'Swiftogeddon' began in 2019 when Taylor launched her seventh studio album "Lover". Fawbert told the Irish Times how Swiftogeddeon turned from one club night into an international phenomenon. "Its been crazy from day one. Every time I think it might be running out of steam, Taylor goes and releases a new album or does something new like going on tour, to remind everyone just how amazing she is. Her music isn't build on fads-everything she does is fantastically well-written. The music she made back in 2006 still sounds fantastic today. It's music built to last."

According to Swiftogeddon attendees, the club night creates a truly special atmosphere of friendship. Speaking to the Irish Times, 29 year old Clodagh Meaney described a recent "Swiftogeddon" event in Dublin: "The vibe is so helpful, loving " she says. Her friend Alannah echoed her thoughts: "People go to Mass every Sunday and quote the Bible. We just quote Taylor Swift to each other. Outside of work its really hard to find a community like that, especially when you're not in a natural environment, like school." The newspaper reports that Allanah and Clodagh have now made new friendships from the camaraderie found in the Swiftogeddon club nights.

Need we say more? Grab your cowboy boots and draw the cat eyes sharp enough to kill a man.

Swiftogeddon comes to the Set Theatre in Kilkenny on September 29th. Book tickets here

Swiftogeddon also returns to the Grand Social Dublin on September 9th, and Cork's Cyprus Avenue on Friday September 15th. Find the full list of Swiftogeddon dates here.