Carlow Gardaí stop child driving car, prevent disaster

A potential disaster was prevented when Gardaí in Carlow stopped a child driving a car at the weekend

According to Tipperarylive.ie, a 14-year-old was stopped on Saturday, November 18 at around 11.30pm.

The Gardaí say they prevented what might have been a fatal crash was the child broke several driving rules.

It was reported that Kilkenny Roads Policing members assisting their Carlow colleagues on duty near a filling station in Carlow made the stop

They noticed a vehicle exit a premises with no lights, no seatbelt, no NCT. When the driver was stopped the driver was found to be 14 years of age.

"Apparently he was taking the vehicle for a spin without the permission of its owner," Gardaí said.

"This was possible because the car owner who was at the garage with his friends had left his keys in the ignition. There were all the ingredients present for a devastating fatal collision, not an accident as people so often say," they added.

"On this occasion, the dice rolled favourably and the outcomes are manageable," gardaí concluded.

