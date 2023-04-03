Carlow presenter enters the Late Late race

Operation Transformation presenter Kathryn Thomas has made a shock move up the betting in the race to become the next host of the Late Late Show.

The Carlow-born TV host was cut into 16/1 from 100/1 with BoyleSports on Sunday but following further support her odds have been trimmed into 5/1. Claire Byrne continues to lead the pack at 4/9 while Prime Time presenter Sarah McInerney is the 11/4 second favourite having been the 11/10 frontrunner just days ago.

Of the male candidates in the running, Baz Ashmawy is the most likely man with BoyleSports chalking him up at 16/1 ahead of Tommy Tiernan who has drifted out to 25/1 from 14/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have been scratching our heads at the sudden burst of support for Kathryn Thomas. She would make a great Late Late Show host but it’s still all about the top two in the market and they have been chopping and changing since the news broke of Tubridy’s departure. It certainly looks like the powers that be in Montrose haven’t yet made their minds up!”

Next Permanent Late Late Show Host After Ryan Tubridy

4-9 Claire Byrne

11-4 Sarah McInerney

5 Kathryn Thomas

16 Jennifer Zamparelli

16 Doireann Garrihy

16 Angela Scanlon

16 Baz Ashmawy

25 Tommy Tiernan

25 Dara O Briain

25 Anton Savage

25 Katie Hannon

50 Brendan O'Connor

50 Daithi O Se

50 Ciara Kelly

66 Lucy Kennedy