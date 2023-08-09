Charity calls for referendum on the right to housing

A homeless charity is calling for a referendum on the right to housing.

Simon Communities Ireland, says although the Government has made efforts to address homelessness, it's not enough.

The current situation requires long-term solutions that guarantee everyone the right to a home.

The charity said if the Government doesn't hold a referendum on the right to housing, it will be in breach its own programme for Government.

Executive Director of Simon, Wayne Stanley, says now is the right time for a vote on housing.

"It's in the programme for Government that this Government will provide a referendum on housing. We have heard from both the Taoiseach in previous conversations and the Minister for Housing that there is going to be a right to housing.

"That was the project that was given to the housing commission, they have now reported. We need to see that wording as quickly as possible, and we now need to progress to a referendum.

"If we don't see it in the next 12 months, it is going to be a broken promise from the programme for Government, so it's something that needs to be put out very quickly."

Submission to the Public Consultation

In the Simon Communities submission for public consultation, their document read:

"The Simon Communities of Ireland are deeply concerned about the continually unfolding housing and homelessness crisis.

"Incremental supports and developments are no longer enough to protect people from homelessness.

"Ireland is home to strong homeless prevention and support polices, but success will always be limited when housing is unavailable.

"We need to reprioritise housing as the critical social and economic infrastructure that it is.

"Introducing a constitutional right to housing is the change we need.

"The Simon Communities want to ensure that the people of Ireland have timely access to a referendum that will result in a right to home.

"To ensure the proposed wording leads to a meaningful constitutional change, the proposed amendment needs to create a balanced, standalone, and enforceable right to housing.

"Ideally, proposed wording from the Commission would build on the work already done in this area by Home for Good."

By Michael Bolton & Beat News

