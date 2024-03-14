Play Button
Charlie Bird remembered as "hard working, honest, and mischievous" during memorial service

Charlie Bird remembered as "hard working, honest, and mischievous" during memorial service
The coffin of Charlie Bird, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Family, friends and ex-colleagues of Charlie Bird have gathered in Dublin for a memorial service for the former journalist and campaigner.

Members of the public also attended the service for the renowned broadcaster who died this week aged 74 after a high-profile battle with motor neurone disease.

The veteran news reporter, who covered many of the biggest stories in Ireland and abroad over a long and varied career, had been vocal about his terminal diagnosis and continued to champion charitable and social justice causes despite his deteriorating condition.

The order of service
The order of service (Brian Lawless/PA)
Members of the broadcaster’s family, including his beloved dog Tiger, walked behind Bird’s coffin as it was carried into the building ahead of the memorial event.

His friend and former RTÉ colleague Joe O’Brien will lead the service and give a reflection on Bird’s life.

His widow Claire and daughters Orla and Neasa are also expected to share their memories.

The journalist’s five grandchildren will present mementoes reflecting his life at the start of the event. They will also read prayers during the service.

Former RTÉ radio presenter Sean O’Rourke will offer a reflection, as will Stardust fire campaigner Antoinette Keegan.

Charlie Bird death
RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan was among the mourners (Brian Lawless/PA).

Bird was a long-time supporter of the families of those who died in the fire at the Stardust nightclub in Dublin in 1981, having covered the story as a reporter at the time. Ms Keegan survived the blaze but her two sisters died.

LGBT+ rights activist Karl Hayden is to read a letter during the service.

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, will also address the event.

RTÉ news presenter Bryan Dobson and current affairs presenter Miriam O’Callaghan were among those who arrived at the Mansion House for the service.

The director-general of Ireland’s public service broadcaster, Kevin Bakhurst, also attended.

By Cate McCurry and David Young, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

More in News
