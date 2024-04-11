Chicken fillet roll is Ireland's favourite lunch ‘to go’, survey finds

The chicken fillet roll is Ireland’s official favourite lunch, with 41 per cent voting it their top food "to go" in a new survey.

New research commissioned by retailer Circle K found that the chicken fillet roll was significantly more popular than other sandwich staples, such as chicken and stuffing (14 per cent), BLT (14 per cent) and chicken Caesar (13 per cent).

The survey of 1,000 people, conducted by 3Gem last month, also found that a staggering 92 per cent of the public buy food while on the go at least once a month, and 28 per cent enjoy food to go several times a week.

Convenience (39 per cent), value (33 per cent) and quality (24 per cent) are the key factors people consider when choosing food to go, and almost half (44 per cent) will spend between €5-€9.

The chicken fillet roll has almost doubled in popularity in recent years.

Previous research in 2020 revealed that 22 per cent would rank the chicken fillet roll as their deli food of choice.

