Child cyclist dies in hospital after weekend collision

A young boy injured in a road traffic collision over the weekend has died.

The child was cycling at the time of the incident that happened at a roundabout in Cork on Saturday August 12th.

Another vehicle was involved and he was brought to hospital following the road traffic crash for treatment of his injuries.

The boy was in a critical condition in hospital since.

Gardaí have confirmed this morning that the boy died in hospital yesterday evening.

Garda Statement

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle that occurred on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout at approximately 9:20am on Saturday 12th August 2023.



The male child cyclist who was seriously injured during the course of this collision passed away in hospital on the evening of Wednesday 16th August 2023.



Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.



Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Cork Road area near Carrigaline between 9am and 9:30am on Saturday 12th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

