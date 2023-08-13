Play Button
News

Gardaí renew witness appeal to serious crash that left child with serious injuries

Gardaí renew witness appeal to serious crash that left child with serious injuries
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a serious crash that happened in Co. Cork on Saturday morning.

A boy was seriously injured when a car collided with his bike on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout, at about 9:20 am.

He's since been transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin, where he's in critical condition.

The road was closed and the scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in News
