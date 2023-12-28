Childline receives over 1000 calls during Christmas period

During the three days spanning December 23rd to 25th, children's charity Childline received 1,097 calls over Christmas, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

Operated by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC), Childline stands as Ireland's sole 24/7 listening service throughout the year.

ISPCC Chief Executive John Church acknowledged that Christmas, despite being a festive period for many, doesn't exempt some children from life's hardships.

He remarked: "For too many children and young people, Christmas is sadly just another day," adding: "For some, the issues they encounter all year can worsen. It can mean abuse, neglect, and loneliness. For others, Christmas can present new worries and concerns."

Church emphasized: "Whatever the reason, they turn to Childline for support and for someone to listen."

Expressing gratitude to ISPCC volunteers who dedicate their time, especially during the festive season, John Church highlighted the sacrifice made by these volunteers, leaving their own families to ensure that a supportive presence is available for children in need.

Donations

Earlier this month, Irish singer Hozier announced a donation of €420,000 in ticket sales to the ISPCC during his 3Arena gig in Dublin.

"Take Me To Church" singer revealed that all proceeds from the ticket sales would go to ISPCC's Childline.

We received some fantastic news from our ambassador @Hozier at his show in the @3ArenaDublin tonight. See the man himself below with the announcement. We are thankful beyond measure. Thank you so much for supporting our mission to help children who need to be heard. pic.twitter.com/X8ruwi0jnm — ISPCC (@ISPCCChildline) December 22, 2023

Donations can be made to Childline's Christmas appeal by visiting donate.ispcc.ie

If you are struggling, please consider contacting the following charities: Pieta House (1800 247 247), Aware (1890 303 302), Samaritans (1850 609 090), or Childline (1800 66 66 66).

Remember, you are not alone.

By David Bjelac, Beat News

