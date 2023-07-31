Play Button
Play Button
News

Circle K apologises to motorists after station's petrol storage tank wrongly filled with diesel

Circle K apologises to motorists after station's petrol storage tank wrongly filled with diesel
CIRCLE K
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Circle K says up to 87 customers may be impacted after diesel was inadvertently delivered into a petrol underground storage tank.

The retailer says it happened at its Kill North Service Station in Kildare between 2 pm and 7 pm on Saturday afternoon.

"Having reviewed CCTV and sales data, we know up to 87 customers may have been impacted by this issue," it said in a statement.

It adds the issue has since been resolved, with all pumps now operating normally, and it has apologised to all customers impacted.

Advertisement

Circle K says it's ready to assist anyone caught up in the "isolated incident" with any potential claims.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Accenture to cut 890 jobs in Ireland

 By Beat News
Life 2

Do you have a freckle on your wrist? Why so many of us have the same freckle

 By Michelle Heffernan
Sport 3

Fans say Ireland can have ‘their heads held high’ as World Cup campaign ends

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement