Circle K apologises to motorists after station's petrol storage tank wrongly filled with diesel

Circle K says up to 87 customers may be impacted after diesel was inadvertently delivered into a petrol underground storage tank.

The retailer says it happened at its Kill North Service Station in Kildare between 2 pm and 7 pm on Saturday afternoon.

"Having reviewed CCTV and sales data, we know up to 87 customers may have been impacted by this issue," it said in a statement.

It adds the issue has since been resolved, with all pumps now operating normally, and it has apologised to all customers impacted.

Circle K says it's ready to assist anyone caught up in the "isolated incident" with any potential claims.

On Saturday July 29th between the hours of 2pm – 7pm at our Circle K Kill North Service Station (on northbound lane of N7, W91 XF97), all petrol pumps at this service station were impacted by an isolated incident where diesel was inadvertently delivered into a petrol underground- pic.twitter.com/m8lGbuHSNq — Circle K Ireland (@circlekireland) July 31, 2023

