Citizens' Assembly makes 36 recommendations on personal drugs use

The Citizens' Assembly on drugs use has published 36 recommendations to the Government on changing legislation following their final meeting over the weekend.

The Assembly recommended the Government takes a health-led approach to personal drug use, to reduce the harm caused by illicit drugs.

Included in the recommendations were calls for the Government to invest in recovery programmes as an alternative to custodial sentences for people with problematic drugs use.

The approach away from criminality was a large focus of the recommendations as the Assembly called for a health-first approach for those struggling with drug addiction.

For example, possession of controlled drugs would remain illegal, people found in possession of illicit drugs for personal use would be afforded, first and foremost, extensive opportunities to engage voluntarily with health-led services.

Investment in mental health

The Assembly also recommended further investment in mental health services in communities, prevention programmes across education settings, and fund addiction treatment services in prisons.

Commenting on the recommendations, the chair of the Assembly, Paul Reid, said: “The Assembly has stated loud and clear that the State needs to take a much more ambitious and progressive approach to dealing with drugs in Ireland.

"The Assembly recommendations call for significant change to how drugs issues are dealt with, including by the political system, by the criminal justice and health systems, and by the community and voluntary organisations providing supports across the country.

“There is no time to waste here. There has been much talk in recent years about the Portuguese approach to drugs. The Citizens’ Assembly has now recommended an Irish version of the Portuguese model.

"The Assembly’s final report will be submitted to the Oireachtas on schedule, by the end of this year. The ball will then be firmly in the court of the elected politicians. We will await their response with anticipation.”

By Michael Bolton

