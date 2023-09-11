Community in 'total shock' as mother and son killed in house fire

A local councillor has said the community is in “total shock” after a mother and son were killed in a house fire in Co Cavan.

Kathleen Lynch, aged in her 80s, and her son Michael Lynch, aged in his 50s, died after their home caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ballyjamesduff.

Fine Gael Councillor in Ballyjamesduff municipal district, Trevor Smith, said the community is in shock at the deaths.

“The local community are in total shock, they can’t believe that something like this would happen overnight and they will rally behind the family and look after them in anyway they can help,” he said.

Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Mr Smith thanked the emergency services for their quick response to the tragic scene.

“They would have been prompt, that’s all I can say. Definitely, the fire brigade were very prompt. All the first responders, paramedics and the fire brigade and the police were very prompt and done a great job, we have to praise them for their work,” he said.

Castlerahan GAA posted a tribute on social media to Mrs and Mr Lynch who were both involved with the club.

“As a club and community we woke up to the awful news about the death of Kathleen and Michael Lynch. A family steeped in our club and community with Kathleen having four grandsons on the winning Intermediate team last year and a granddaughter on the ladies team that won the Intermediate Championship also,” the post read.

“Her soup after the annual Christmas swim at Lacken Lake is famous.”

It added: “Michael was a great supporter, a constant at every Castlerahan game and rarely missed a match.”

The club also said a minute’s silence for the pair would be observed in games throughout the county on Sunday.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene, and post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

The scene of the fire is currently being preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and inquiries are ongoing.

By Claudia Savage, PA

