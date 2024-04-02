Concept plans submitted for third Dublin Airport terminal

Concept plans for a proposed third terminal at Dublin Airport have been submitted to Fingal County Council.

Aviation tycoons Des and Ulick McEvaddy want to develop the infrastructure between the two current runways, as part of a new Western Campus project.

They say it would include a cargo terminal, hotel, car parking, and office space.

The existing plan for Dublin Airport relates to an increase in passenger numbers to 40 million by 2030.

Concept Plan - View of Dubin Airport T3.

However, the McEvaddys claim "it is patently clear that further plans will be required in 2027 and this has already been called for in line with the Government’s own Oxford Economics Report into the future of Dublin Airport."

The proposed Terminal 3 plan "addresses the issue of significantly increasing passenger throughput in both a realistic and sustainable manner."

The plan incorporates a "world-class terminal building, cargo terminal, hotel, ample car parking and office space."

“There is a lot of discussion around increasing the passenger cap to 40 million passengers, but this is short-sighted and lacks vision for future needs,” said a spokesperson for D A Terminal 3 Ltd.

“The fact is that Dublin airport needs a strategy based on the reality of what is to come. We are looking at a master plan that not only meets the needs of the travelling public but with the development of the Western Campus, a significant economic hub for Fingal and Dublin.

“The spend anticipated by the DAA for its proposed developments and increasing the capacity by a mere twenty per cent is €2.2 billion. For approximately the same spend on a new terminal building, we will double the capacity.”

The spokesperson added: "Dublin Airport is a vital gateway for Ireland’s connectivity, and as air travel continues to grow, it is essential that we have the infrastructure in place to meet the demands of the future. Terminal 3 is not just a building; it will be a strategic investment in Ireland’s connectivity and in the efficiency of our airport. With our plan, Dublin Airport can become a global aviation hub and a major centre for commercial activity.

“Any Irish traveller familiar with airports around the world will testify that Dublin Airport falls well short of acceptable standards. It is crammed and there are queues everywhere. There are ongoing issues around cleanliness. The short-sighted plans that have been developed by DAA lack any clear vision or strategy and are a disservice to the Irish travelling public. The time has come for a reality check and this expansion will not only accommodate the increasing number of passengers, but it will also enhance the overall travel experience. We have the solution."

Reporting by James Cox

