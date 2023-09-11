Cost-of-living measures are budget priority, Martin tells Fianna Fáil think-in

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has told his party’s annual think-in there is a need to “combine urgent priorities with protecting Ireland against very real immediate and long-term threats”.

Speaking at the event at the Horse & Jockey Hotel in Thurles, Co Tipperary, the Tánaiste said helping the public with the rising cost of living is a budgetary priority for his party.

Speaking to reporters at the meeting, he said: “We will be seeking ways to try and reduce pressure on people as a result of increased prices across the economy and across society.”

Mr Martin said his party has delivered progress in education and access to health services, and added that housing also remains a “key priority for this Government”.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath with Tanaiste Micheál Martin at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Co Tipperary. Photo: Niall Carson/PA.

In his speech, the Fianna Fáil leader said there is “no benefit” in attempting to run a budget process in public or trying to win headlines.

However, he told reporters that changes to the Universal Social Charge (USC) are being examined in Budget talks.

His party colleague, Finance Minister Michael McGrath, said the income tax package will be the “most important part of the overall tax package in the Budget”.

'Fairest and most equitable distribution'

He told the think-in it is important to achieve the fairest and most equitable distribution of tax reduction benefits.

“That means ensuring that people on low and middle incomes, as well as also higher incomes, benefit from the tax reductions,” he said.

“I’m examining a range of options across the income tax and USC codes to see what best achieves that, and the ultimate tax package will be consistent with the Programme for Government.”

Mr McGrath said he is “doing a trawl” through the entire taxation code ahead of the Budget in October.

“I am examining the role that USC can play in that regard, but have come to no final decisions yet.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin addresses Fianna Fáil’s think-in at the Horse & Jockey Hotel in Thurles, Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

During his address, Mr Martin said: “We have to be prepared to protect the economy if there is a downturn – and to maintain vital public supports likes pensions and health services over the long term.

“On top of this, we have to avoid stoking inflation by going too far with spending at a time when this would lead directly to price rises.

“That’s why we will be bringing forward a genuinely historic initiative which can make sure that critical investment plans in areas like health, housing and climate change are protected and that we will be able to pay for pensions, health services, teachers and other vital services if there is an international recession.

“It’s a plan which will make sure that people working today will have greater security that the services they will need in the future are still there.

“It is a plan with inter-generational solidarity at its heart, and it will very significantly help our economy not just today but for many years ahead.”

Climate change

It includes his call for an accelerated roll-out of a national climate adaptation plan.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Martin said: “We’ve all witnessed the very significant severe weather events this summer all over the continent, all over the world, which underpins the centrality of climate issues for us.”

Mr Martin said he believes there will be “very severe rains and flooding prospects” if measures are not taken.

He also called for planning for hot weather events.

“We have to deal with that both in addressing emission reductions but also in terms of adapting our infrastructure.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaks to Irish Farmers’ Association president Tim Cullinan (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Martin said the Budget will include the “idea of future-proofing capital investment”.

Monday’s agenda included discussions on education and transport/climate, budget priorities and preparation for the local and European elections.

Ministers Stephen Donnelly and Mary Butler were also expected to discuss youth mental health services and the GP expansion scheme.

Farmers protest

The opening of the event was slightly delayed after the Irish Farmers’ Association staged a protest over a range of issues, including frustration in relation to the EU cut in Ireland’s nitrates derogation limit and the plan to delay payments to farmers in 2023.

Mr Martin and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue agreed to “reflect” on issues raised by the farmers.

In addition, Mr Martin told reporters a decision on a deputy leader of the party will not be taken during the annual think-in.

Asked if it will be his last party think-in as leader or if he will be leading Fianna Fáil into the next election, he said: “Yes, I will be.”

The parliamentary party think-in continues on Tuesday with Minister Darragh O’Brien providing an update on Housing for All and a session on the future of media and broadcasting in Ireland.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

