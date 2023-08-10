Crack and heroin drug zone posters to be removed

Dublin City Council has said it will take down fake posters which appeared across the city claiming certain areas are designated drug zones.

The posters claim heroin and crack can be used in certain areas.

These blue posters have appeared in Dublin 4 and 6 and are branded with fake Dublin City Council and Government logos.

They falsely read that the areas have been "designated as a crack and heroin zone".

Advertisement

Dublin City Council said the posters have not been put up by them and will be removed.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said those behind the posters should identify themselves and engage with campaigners who are trying to tackle the city's drug crisis.

This poster is doing the rounds. @DubCityCouncil had nothing to do with it. These posters only cause frustration & anger rather than actually tackle the drugs crisis. Whoever is behind this should identify themselves & engage with those of us trying to tackle Dublin's drug crisis pic.twitter.com/y7kMASoAVO — Cllr. Daithí Doolan (@DaithiDoolan) August 5, 2023

Advertisement

Two artists are behind the posters which were designed to prompt debate about drug use in the capital.

Mr Doolan said this is not the right way to go about it.

He told Newstalk: "I fully understand people's frustration around the drugs crisis in Dublin, and I understand that people feel frustrated by the fact they are marginalised, forgotten and unheard about the drugs crisis.

Advertisement

"But I take a different view. I think what we need to do is not putting up posters that don't have facts on them, that are baseless, and that make claims that are untrue."

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.