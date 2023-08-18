Cruel summer weather: Met Éireann issues nationwide rain and wind warnings

After an exceptionally wet July, Ireland's un-summery weather continues this weekend with severe rainfall forecast across the country.

Met Éireann has issued a series of status yellow warnings starting from 2 pm on Friday.

A status orange wind and rainfall warning has been issued for Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny.

It's valid from nine o'clock tonight, while there will also be three other warnings nationwide today and tonight.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly Wexford, Munster and Galway will see heavy rain with thundery downpours from Friday afternoon.

The rain warning will then cover the rest of the Republic from 5 pm on Friday, lasting until 6 am on Saturday.

⚠️#StatusYellowRain Heavy rain with thundery downpours on Friday & Friday night🌧️⛈️ Potential Impacts: • Difficult travelling conditions. • Wave overtopping on eastern facing coasts. • Spot flooding https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/ktp581Ck3g — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 18, 2023

Spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions could occur in some areas, the forecaster said.

A separate warning for strong winds in Leinster and Munster will be in place from 9 pm on Friday until 6 am on Saturday.

Met Éireann said the winds could cause travel disruption, power outages and wave overtopping.

Mostly cloudy today with some outbreaks of rain this morning. By afternoon heavy & persistent rain will move into the S & SW with flooding possible. Heavy rain & thundery downpours will extend nationwide by evening with gales developing on S & E coasts later. Highs 17 to 22°C. pic.twitter.com/rvbvE6PSV4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 18, 2023

The rest of the weekend will be mixed, with some good dry spells and some showers.

Saturday will be a bright and breezy day nationwide with sunny spells, Met Éireann said. A few showers will occur, mainly in the southwest and west of the country. Temperatures will reach 18 to 22 degrees.

Met Éireann said there will be plenty of dry weather on Sunday with spells of sunshine and just a few showers, mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties. It will be a fairly warm day according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees.

By Tomas Doherty

