Death of child in Antrim ‘not being treated as suspicious’

The death of a child in County Antrim last week is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Emergency services attended a property in the Antiville area of Larne on Thursday, and a child was taken to hospital where they later died.
According to the Belfast Telegraph, the news has been described as a “trauma for the local community."
"PSNI officers were called to a medical emergency involving the child in the Loran Avenue area of the town on Thursday afternoon."
Post-mortem examination
On Monday, it was indicated that a post-mortem examination had been completed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: “The thoughts of the police service are with the family at this difficult time.”
By Rebecca Black, PA & Beat News
