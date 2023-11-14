Play Button
Death of child in Antrim ‘not being treated as suspicious’

PSNI stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
The death of a child in County Antrim last week is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Emergency services attended a property in the Antiville area of Larne on Thursday, and a child was taken to hospital where they later died.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the news has been described as a “trauma for the local community."

"PSNI officers were called to a medical emergency involving the child in the Loran Avenue area of the town on Thursday afternoon."

Post-mortem examination

On Monday, it was indicated that a post-mortem examination had been completed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “The thoughts of the police service are with the family at this difficult time.”

By Rebecca Black, PA & Beat News

