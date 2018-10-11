The Department of Education and Skills has advised all schools in Orange Alert areas to remain vigilant and err on the side of caution.

Waterford and Wexford are among the coastal counties under Orange Alert from midnight tonight.

The full statement from the Department reads:

Following on from today’s meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group, the Department is advising schools and parents as follows;

Schools and all education centres (universities, IoTs and further education centres) in areas affected by a status orange alert should remain vigilant, and keep themselves appraised of any hourly and other updates from Met Éireann, and from their local authorities, local radio, and an Garda Síochána.

In all events, and if in any doubt, schools should err on the side of caution. Schools are empowered to make closure decisions if, in their judgment in the interests of child safety, it is prudent to do so. Any and all decisions about school closures will be informed by, as well as prevailing and predicted conditions, any damage that might have been caused to school buildings overnight or at any time during the storm, and whether such damage, – where it exists, – might present a risk to child safety.

We will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses and will follow any advice from the National Emergency Coordination Group.

