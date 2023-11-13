Disappointment at absence of Christmas lights switch-on

People in Cork city are expressing their disappointment after it emerged there will be no official event to switch on the Christmas lights.

The lights will be turned on this Saturday, but the city council said there isn't a budget for a public event, which would cost around €50,000.

'Corkmas' - the new name for Christmas in Cork - will move to Emmet Place, where there will be a new immersive light experience called Solas.

Newstalk spoke to people in Cork city who were unhappy at the absence of a switch-on event.

"We always went for turning on the lights as a couple in the city, even without having a child... it was always the event to go to," one woman said. "It brings more business into the city as well, shops stay open later and people are doing their Christmas shopping."

Another man said: "It's a major change. To showcase Cork as the so-called second city... I thin the people of Cork have been disappointed again."

By James Cox

