Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Disappointment at absence of Christmas lights switch-on

Disappointment at absence of Christmas lights switch-on
TO GO WITH AN AFP STORY BY CONOR BARRINS People walk through the streets in Cork city centre, southern Ireland on October 2, 2014. Perched on top of a hill overlooking the Irish city of Cork, surrounded by a dated industrial estate, Apple's European headquarters is an unlikely base for the world tech giant -- now under growing scrutiny over its local tax arrangements. The company has been in Cork since 1980 but the European Commission's suggestion that its tax deal with Ireland may amount to illegal state aid has drawn new attention on the Irish link for the makers of the iPhone and the iPad. AFP PHOTO / PAUL FAITH (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

People in Cork city are expressing their disappointment after it emerged there will be no official event to switch on the Christmas lights.

The lights will be turned on this Saturday, but the city council said there isn't a budget for a public event, which would cost around €50,000.

'Corkmas' - the new name for Christmas in Cork - will move to Emmet Place, where there will be a new immersive light experience called Solas.

Newstalk spoke to people in Cork city who were unhappy at the absence of a switch-on event.

Advertisement

"We always went for turning on the lights as a couple in the city, even without having a child... it was always the event to go to," one woman said. "It brings more business into the city as well, shops stay open later and people are doing their Christmas shopping."

Another man said: "It's a major change. To showcase Cork as the so-called second city... I thin the people of Cork have been disappointed again."

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

In pictures: Football world says farewell as Sir Bobby Charlton is laid to rest

 By Beat News
News 2

Carlow homeowner stops burglar in broad daylight

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Waterford Takeaway shortlisted for Just Eat Awards

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement