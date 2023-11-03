Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Discount pharmacy set to open in Carlow

Discount pharmacy set to open in Carlow
Discount warehouse photo Carlow nationalist
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Chemist Warehouse is set to open in Carlow later this month.

The discount pharmacy will be opened by the middle of the month according to the Carlow Nationalist.

The pharmacy will open in the Four Lakes Retail Park and work is currently being done to stock the pharmacy.

The shop will sell pharmaceutical-related products, medical and disability aids, baby equipment, sports equipment and associated goods.

Advertisement

It is believed that the chemist will employ 25-35 people.

Members of the public will have access to medication through e-prescription, while there will be a focus on digital sales at the unit.

Chemist Warehouse was founded in 2000 in Melbourne, Australia and now has 450 stores Down Under.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Waterford care centre found to be non-compliant in four areas

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Irish student in Gaza prepared to travel by horse to get out

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Mariah Carey sued $20m over All I Want for Christmas Is You

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement