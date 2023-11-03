Discount pharmacy set to open in Carlow

Chemist Warehouse is set to open in Carlow later this month.

The discount pharmacy will be opened by the middle of the month according to the Carlow Nationalist.

The pharmacy will open in the Four Lakes Retail Park and work is currently being done to stock the pharmacy.

The shop will sell pharmaceutical-related products, medical and disability aids, baby equipment, sports equipment and associated goods.

It is believed that the chemist will employ 25-35 people.

Members of the public will have access to medication through e-prescription, while there will be a focus on digital sales at the unit.

Chemist Warehouse was founded in 2000 in Melbourne, Australia and now has 450 stores Down Under.