Doctors carry out abortion on wrong woman who was four months pregnant

Doctors in Prague have carried out an abortion on the wrong woman following a patient mix-up.

Medics have blamed a "language barrier" for the mistake, resulting in an expectant mother losing her four-month-old pregnancy.

The disaster happened at Bulovka University Hospital, according to the Irish Independent.

The woman had attended the hospital for what she believed was a routine check-up on March 25th.

Instead, she underwent a surgical cleaning of the uterus without her knowledge or consent.

This resulted in her having a miscarriage.

Doctors, nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a gynaecologist did not notice the error when the woman was put under anaesthesia which was meant for another patient.

Police in Prague are treating the incident as an incident of bodily harm while the staff responsible have been suspended.

The hospital is investigating the incident as gross negligence.

"The goal must be to do a root analysis, identify the causes, and set up a process so that this never happens again," David Marx, Chair of the Czech Society of Quality in Healthcare said.

A spokesperson for Bulovka Hospital has said the findings so far show "a serious violation of internal regulations" and that those involved "will be held personally responsible."

The hospital has since apologised to the patient and her family and is allegedly ready to offer compensation.

In the Czech Republic, abortion is legal for any reason up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, for medical reasons up to 24 weeks, and in the case of foetal anomaly, abortions can be carried out at any stage.

