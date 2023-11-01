Play Button
Dog abandoned with note saying "Please re-home me"

Dog abandoned with note saying "Please re-home me"
Credit: DSPCA Facebook
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
A dog has been abandoned at the DSPCA gates with a note asking the shelter to "Please re-home me."

Tyson is said to be distraught after the incident and the DSPCA is now appealing to his former owners to come forward to provide more information on him so that it can comfort him as best as possible.

About the DSPCA

The DSPCA was established over 180 years ago and aims to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome sick, injured, and animals that were treated cruelly.

It also operates a doggie daycare where your dog can hang out while you work.

All monies from the daycare go back into the charity and help to support the work it does.

It also offers dog training in order to help people to better understand their pets and the way that they learn.

To find out more about the DSPCA, you can visit its website.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

